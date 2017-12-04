Usain Bolt gets stone statue in native of Jamaica, see pic

Usain Bolt’s statue unveiled in Jamaica. (Source: Usain Bolt Instagram) Usain Bolt’s statue unveiled in Jamaica. (Source: Usain Bolt Instagram)

Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Sunday unveiled the Usain Bolt statue at Independence Park as a tribute to the world’s greatest sprinter. Bolt posted an image of the statue, thanking Jamaica for the honour.

According to a report on Jamaica-Gleaner, the unveiling of his statue was scheduled to be followed by a reception where Jamaica’s track and field athletes who participated in this year’s World Championships were invited along with several notable figures in local and international sports.

In a post on Instagram, Bolt said, “Thank you Jamaica. Truly humbled.”

The statue was initially planned to be unveiled during Heritage Week in October, but the unveiling ceremony was postponed because of rain. Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange had stated last Wednesday that ‘rain or shine, the unveiling will take place.’

The sculpture has been designed by renowned Jamaican sculptor Basil Watson, who is also working on sculptures of Shelly Ann Fraser Pryce, Veronica Campbell Brown, and Asafa Powell.

Usain Bolt is the only sprinter to capture 100 and 200 meter track titles at three consecutive Olympics. He holds the world record of 9.58 seconds in the 100m and 19.19 in the 200m – both set in Berlin in 2009. He used to be the life of the party every time he competed, captivating fans with his charisma, smile and speed.

