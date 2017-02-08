Jamaica Nesta Carter free to compete pending CAS appeal

Nesta Carter (second from right) tested positive for the prohibited substance methylhexaneamine. (Source: AP file) Nesta Carter (second from right) tested positive for the prohibited substance methylhexaneamine. (Source: AP file)

Embattled Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter is allowed to compete pending the outcome of his appeal over retroactively testing positive for the prohibited substance methylhexaneamine, The Gleaner newspaper reported.

Usain Bolt’s feat of winning Olympic gold in the 100, 200 and 4x100m relay at three consecutive Games was foiled last month when Carter’s positive re-test disqualified the Jamaican 4x100m relay from gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The Jamaican newspaper reported that Carter’s legal team is finalizing plans to submit an appeal his disqualification to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

But the paper said Carter has not been suspended and the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) received confirmation from world governing body IAAF that he is free to run.

After going nearly 17 months since his most recent race, Carter is expected to compete Saturday at the Milo Western Relays at the Montego Bay Sports Complex as a member of Team MVP’s 4x100m relay.

“It appears Mr Carter is not provisionally suspended and is eligible to compete in athletics competition pending the CAS procedure,” IAAF chief executive Olivier Gers wrote in his response to a JAAA inquiry after consultation with the IAAF Medical and Anti-Doping Commission, the Gleaner reported.