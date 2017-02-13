It’s very sad that India does not have sports culture, says Sports Secretary Injeti Srinivas

Injeti Srinivas is also the Director General of Sports Authority of India. (Source: Twitter) Injeti Srinivas is also the Director General of Sports Authority of India. (Source: Twitter)

Sports Secretary Injeti Srinivas said that a national physical fitness programme will be launched within four months to develop norms of fitness of school children in the country.

“National Physical Fitness Programme is going to be start in India within four months. We will develop norms of physical fitness in the country. The country have 23 crore children in India and every student will get measure about their physical fitness and it would be included in report cards,” Srinivas said at the inauguration of Sports Science Centre at Manav Rachna Educational Institutions campus here.

“The states have to follow these norms,” he said.

“It is very sad that India does not have sports culture.

We have to first understand, what is the importance of sports in our life and day to day activities? Sports keeps up fit physically as well mentally,” said Srinivas, who is also the Director General of Sports Authority of India.

The ManavRachna Sports Science Centre is being equipped with the latest in infrastructure such as Isoshift (for resistance training), Isolift (for posture analysis), Postural Bench MF (for checking spinal posture), Walker View (for gait analysis) and the like.

MREI Vice President Amit Bhalla said, “We are committed to help talented athletes in optimising their performance through utilization of science, performance testing and monitoring, applied research and education at the Manav Rachna Sports Science Centre.

“This endeavour is dedicated to the dream our Hon’ble Prime Minister calling for the need for more medals in the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics. We hope to increase world peace through sports training and education with the Indo-Japanese Conclave which will help blend sports, culture and education through two days of brainstorming and deliberations.”