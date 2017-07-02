It will be difficult for Vikas Gowda to be given an entry to the championships: AFI

Vikas Gowda clinched the Gold for India in the 2014 Commonwealth Games with a throw of 63.64m. (Source: Express Photo) Vikas Gowda clinched the Gold for India in the 2014 Commonwealth Games with a throw of 63.64m. (Source: Express Photo)

Discus thrower Vikas Gowda participation in the Asian Athletics Championships is in grave doubt after a disappointing outing in the trials. In the trials he could muster a 57.79m effort which did not go down well with some of the coaches. It may be recalled here that he does hold the national record of 66.28m. While Gowda has asked for another try on July 4 it does not seem like he will get a chance.

PTI quoted an AFI offical saying, “Some of the coaches are not happy with Gowda’s performance. His 57.79m will at seventh or eighth if you see at the final results of the last edition in Wuhan in 2015. So, it will be difficult for Gowda to be given an entry to the championships. ” While President of the AFI – Adille Sumariwalla also said that the Athletics Federation of India wants to be sure of the Athlete’s fitness before confirming their participation. “The results of all the trials are sent to Chairman of Selection Committee G S Randhawa for his perusal,” he said.

Meanwhile, it may be recalled here that Vikas Gowda did not much practice this season and might have been a bit rusty.

