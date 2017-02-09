ISSF top brass to visit India during shooting World Cup

Indian shooting contingent is preparing for the tournament to try out the new mixed team events recommended by ISSF Athletes Committee. Indian shooting contingent is preparing for the tournament to try out the new mixed team events recommended by ISSF Athletes Committee.

About 650-700 shooters and officials from 47 countries will descend on the capital’s Dr Karni Singh Range as India braces up to host the year’s first ISSF World Cup, the biggest-ever shooting tournament to be held in the country.

The tournament, starting February 23, will be preceded by International Shooting Sport Federation’s executive board meeting on February 21, which will be chaired by ISSF president Olegario Vázquez Raña.

“As is the case with all World Cups, strong shooting nations such as China, Italy, Germany, Korea, Iran, Australia and USA will be competing in the tournament,” a National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) official said.

A team of technical delegates from Croatia had last month inspected the ranges, the venue for the much-anticipated event.

The Indian shooting contingent is currently undergoing a camp at the range, preparing for the tournament which is set to become the first calendar tournament to try out the new mixed team events recommended by the International Shooting Sport Federation’s Athletes Committee.