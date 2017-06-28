ISSF Junior World Championship: India finish second with 8 medals

India won eight medals at the ISSF Junior World Championship. (Source: ISSF Twitter) India won eight medals at the ISSF Junior World Championship. (Source: ISSF Twitter)

India’s shooting squad finished second at the ISSF Junior World Championship taking place in Suhl, Germany with eight medals – three gold, two silver and three bronze.

With 19 medals in their kitty, China topped the medal tally to finish first in the tournament. They claimed eight gold medals in the tournament that finished on Tuesday.

The 25m pistol junior men’s event gave India three medals – a gold and a silver – in the individual sections. The team got a bronze from the 25m junior women’s event.

The fourth and final day of the tournament saw Anish Bhanwala winning all the three colours in medals for India. His wins included both individual events and team, in which he teamed up with Anhad Jawanda and Shivam Shukla to total 1733 in the 25m pistol to win gold.

India’s Muskan finished in the sixth position after a 578 shot to qualify for the eight-woman final. She missed out on a medal with a score of 24 out of 40 shots and a finish in fourth place.

Korea ended at the third position in the tournament. They were a point behind India in winning silver. However, China were a point behind the Koreans in bronze.

The Test events will take place on Wednesday in the mixed format in 10m air rifle and air pistol categories.

