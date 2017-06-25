ISSF Junior Shooting World Championship: Yashaswini Singh Deswal wins Gold in 10m Air Pistol

Pistol shooter Yashaswini Singh Deswal put up a bright performance to bag a gold in the 10m Air Pistol Women in Germany. Deswal bagged the gold in the ISSF Junior World Championship which is being held in Germany. She fired 235.9 points to clinch the gold. This was a world record in itself. Behind her was Woori Kim of Korea who hit 231.8 to come second. At third spot was Giulia Campostrini with 212.1 points.

Earlier, in 2016, 20-year-old Yashaswini had clinched silver in the 10m air pistol event at the junior world cup at Suhl, Germany.

Meanwhile, this result adds to India’s growing list of gold medal tally. On Saturday, Anish Bhanwala also won gold in the Junior Men’s 25m Standard Pistol competition, with a world record score of 579, which helped India also bag the Team Silver in the event and prop it to second in the overall standings.

