ISSF delegates call on Sports Minister Vijay Goel

A delegation of International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), led by president Olegario Vazquez Rana, met Sports Minister Vijay Goel and discussed the future of the sport in India.

The meeting was also attended by the biggest names of Indian shooting — Abhinav Bindra, Gagan Narang and Heena Sidhu.

India is also in the middle of hosting its first ever combined World Cup which will take place at the Karni Singh Shooting Range from February 22 to March 4.

In the Executive Committee yesterday, India was allotted a combined World Cup — shotgun, rifle and pistol — in 2019, a qualifying event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In October, India will also host the World Cup final for the first time.