ISL begins Premier Skills Referee Development Programme

The initiate was launched in partnership with the Indian Super League and All India Football Federation.

Premier Skills, a partnership between the British Council and the Premier League, launched its referee development initiative.

The training will continue until March 1. Premier Skills uses football as a tool to help develop both community coaching and English language skills.

The programme trains sports coaches, referees and youth leaders to return to their own communities and enhance their existing football sessions, whilst also developing their leadership skills and a greater understanding of the role football can play in tackling other social issues, a media release said.

The Premier Skills programme began in September last year as a three-year partnership between Premier Skills, AIFF and Football Sports Development Ltd (FSDL), a joint venture between IMG-Reliance and Star India.

The referee development programme will be conducted by Ray Olivier, Head of Professional Referee Development for the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

The 30 participants in the programme have been selected from the Maharashtra Football Association. The training will be held at Father Agnel in Vashi, it added.