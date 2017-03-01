Iranian cycling team blocked from racing over 2 doping cases

By: AP | Aigle | Published:March 1, 2017 11:27 am
Iranian team Pishgaman Cycling has been suspended from racing for 30 days after two riders tested positive for doping.
The International Cycling Union says the third-tier team “is suspended from participating in any international event.”
The ban runs from March 6 to April 6.
The governing body did not specify which two riders each failed tests within a one-year period.
The UCI’s own list of sanctions notes that Naser Rezavi of Iran is serving a four-year ban for testing positive for an anabolic steroid in a December 2015 race in Malaysia.
The UCI also provisionally suspended Rahim Emami of Iran, who tested positive for an anabolic steroid last October.