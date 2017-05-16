IOC evaluation commission chairman Patrick Baumann praises Paris’ historic vision

Patrick Baumann said the Paris bid can put sport in the middle of that history. (Source: AP) Patrick Baumann said the Paris bid can put sport in the middle of that history. (Source: AP)

IOC evaluation commission chairman Patrick Baumann praised Paris’ vision for the Olympics as he wrapped up a three-day visit to the French capital on Tuesday. Baumann, however, stopped short of giving hints on whether the city of lights will host the games in 2024 or four years later.

As the International Olympic Committee currently assesses the possibility of awarding Paris and Los Angeles the next two Olympics in September, Baumann said he was impressed by the sense of history at the heart of the French bid.

Many Parisian landmarks, including the Grand Palais, the Arc de Triomphe, the Champ de Mars and the Eiffel Tower, will be used if Paris wins.

Baumann said the Paris bid “can put sport in the middle of that history.”

“And there is also the Olympic history, with the Baron Pierre de Coubertin, this is where modern Olympics were born,” Baumann said. “There is a very strong link between Paris’ history, the Olympics history and their will to host the games again after those of 1924.”

