IOC bans Russia from 2018 Pyeongchang Games

IOC imposes lifetime Olympic ban on Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko. (Source: AP) IOC imposes lifetime Olympic ban on Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko. (Source: AP)

Russia’s Olympic Committee (ROC) has been banned from the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics next year after the prolonged doping scandal but some athletes will be allowed to compete under the tag of “Olympic Athlete of Russia”, the International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday. The IOC also decided to suspend ROC president Alexander Zhukov as an IOC member given that his membership is linked to his position as ROC President.

