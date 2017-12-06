Top Stories

IOC bans Russia from 2018 Pyeongchang Games

Russia has been banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics, but Russian athletes who can prove they are clean can compete under the neutral Olympic flag.

By: Reuters | Lausanne | Published: December 6, 2017 12:22 am
IOC imposes lifetime Olympic ban on Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko. (Source: AP)
Russia’s Olympic Committee (ROC) has been banned from the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics next year after the prolonged doping scandal but some athletes will be allowed to compete under the tag of “Olympic Athlete of Russia”, the International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday. The IOC also decided to suspend ROC president Alexander Zhukov as an IOC member given that his membership is linked to his position as ROC President.

