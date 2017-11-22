Top Stories

IOC ban four Russian skeleton athletes for life over Sochi doping

By: Reuters | Moscow | Updated: November 22, 2017 6:59 pm
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday it had banned four Russian skeleton athletes, including defending Olympic champion Alexander Tretyakov, from the Olympics for life over doping violations at the 2014 Sochi Games.

The other athletes banned are Sochi bronze-medal winner Elena Nikitina, Maria Orlova and Olga Potylitsyna, the IOC said.

The IOC also said it had disqualified from the athletes from Sochi, effectively stripping Tretyakov and Nikitina of their Olympic medals.

