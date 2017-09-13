IOC awards 2024 Olympics to Paris, LA to host 2028 Games

The decision Wednesday marks the first time the IOC has granted two Summer Olympics at once. (Source: AP) The decision Wednesday marks the first time the IOC has granted two Summer Olympics at once. (Source: AP)

The International Olympic Committee has awarded Paris the rights to host the 2024 Summer Olympics and Los Angeles will stage the 2028 Games. It was a pre-determined conclusion that the IOC ratified in a vote. It marks the first time that the international body has awarded two Summer Olympics at the same time.

The confirmation comes after a year’s worth of scrambling by IOC president Thomas Bach. It will be the third time that the Olympics will be staged in both LA and Paris. While LA hosted its last Games 32 years ago, the Olympics start in Paris at the same time as the 100th anniversary of the city hosting its last Games.

More to come…

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd