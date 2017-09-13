Only in Express

IOC awards 2024 Olympics to Paris, LA to host 2028 Games

This is the first time that the IOC has awarded two Summer Olympics at the same time. Both Paris and LA will be hosting its third Olympics. It was a pre-determined conclusion that the IOC ratified in a vote.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 13, 2017 11:47 pm
olympics, 2024 olympics, la olympics, paris olympics, sports news, indian express The decision Wednesday marks the first time the IOC has granted two Summer Olympics at once. (Source: AP)
Top News

The International Olympic Committee has awarded Paris the rights to host the 2024 Summer Olympics and Los Angeles will stage the 2028 Games. It was a pre-determined conclusion that the IOC ratified in a vote. It marks the first time that the international body has awarded two Summer Olympics at the same time.

The confirmation comes after a year’s worth of scrambling by IOC president Thomas Bach. It will be the third time that the Olympics will be staged in both LA and Paris. While LA hosted its last Games 32 years ago, the Olympics start in Paris at the same time as the 100th anniversary of the city hosting its last Games.

More to come…

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
    Most Read
    Live Cricket Scores & Results

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 13, 201721:00 IST
    Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
    22
    Zone A - Match 76
    FT
    38
    Puneri Paltan beat Haryana Steelers (38-22)
    Sep 14, 201720:00 IST
    Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
    VS
    Zone A - Match 77
    Sep 15, 201720:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 78

    Disappointed that no players from India in World XI 