IOA to submit EOI for 2026 Youth Olympics, 2030 Asian Games and 2032 Olympics

The IOA on Saturday announced its grand plans to submit an Expression of Interest to host the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Mumbai along with 2030 Asian Games and the 2032 Olympic Games in New Delhi. The IOA also submitted an EOI for conducting the IOC Congress 2021 or onwards.

“We have made some purposeful decisions in this meeting. From EOI for hosting global events to announcing new committees and commissions, it’s all formally plotted in our future roadmap,” IOA President, Narinder Batra said.

The IOA members also reviewed India’s performance at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games at the Executive Council Meeting and at the back of it announced new committees and commissions to streamline systems.

With the upcoming 18th Asian Games, the IOA also announced that they have registered 2370 members, including athletes and officials, for the quadrennial showpiece to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia starting from August 18.

“The Long list for the 18th Asian Games has also been submitted to the organisers of the event. We shall shortlist the final contingent at the conclusion of final selections by various federations,” Batra added.

