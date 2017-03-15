IOA gets Sports Ministry nod to bid for hosting IOC session

The Sports Ministry, in principle, has agreed to the proposal of the Indian Olympic Association to bid for hosting the 132nd session of the International Olympic Committee in the National Capital Region in 2019.

The ministry’s in-principle clearance to the IOA to proceed with their proposal to bid for hosting the 132nd IOC session has been received following a request put in by the IOA President N Ramachandran on March 6.

Saying that the union government was “pleased to accord in principle approval for bidding” to host the 132nd session of the IOC in 2019 in the NCR, the letter to the IOA president stated that it was “subject to requisite approvals from

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for political clearance and Ministry for Home Affairs (MHA) for security clearance and necessary approvals from host city of NCR”.

“This has the approval of Honorarable Minister of State (I/C), Youth Affairs & Sports,” the letter from central government’s under secretary A K Patro stated.

