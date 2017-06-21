International Yoga Day 2017: Yoga helped me ‘physically and mentally’, says Shikhar Dhawan; sportspeople react

Athletes from various sports took part in events in different locations on International Yoga Day 2017. Athletes from various sports took part in events in different locations on International Yoga Day 2017.

Marking the third International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took part in a yoga programme at Ramabai Rally Ground in Lucknow. After the Indian Prime Minister persuaded the United Nations in 2015 to declare June 21 as the International Yoga, 180 countries across the world have been taking part in the event.

As the Indian cricket team prepares for their five-match ODI series, Shikhar Dhawan, who has credited the ancient practice as beneficial to his career, took to Twitter where he wrote “Yoga has played an important part of my routine. It has helped me both physically and mentally.”

Sports Minister Vijay Goel who has taken an initiative of promoting Yoga to the grass root level took part in a yoga event in New Delhi along with BJP’s nominee for President’s post Ram Nath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu and BJP spokesperson Meenakashi Lekhi. Indian wrestler Sangram Singh also joined the Sports Minister.

India’s only woman to win a medal in Paralympics Games, Deepa Malik, joined Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the occasion of the International Yoga Day.

Yoga has played an important part of my routine. It has helped me both physically and mentally. #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/QXfXEDBmB2 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 21 June 2017

#internationalyogaday #fitness #cricket #yoga #training A post shared by Ishant.sharma (@ishant.sharma29) on Jun 20, 2017 at 7:33pm PDT

http://twitter.com/DWalmiki/status/877362099516604416 You cannot always control what goes on outside, But you can always control what goes on inside. Yoga is the way.#InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/stIzsEy4Bd — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 21 June 2017

Indian seamer Ishant Sharma, who has been regular in India’s Test squad, also posted a photo on Instagram of him performing yoga.

