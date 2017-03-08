International Women’s Day 2017: Virat Kohli, Yogeshwar Dutt lead way with wishes for the day

Virat Kohli and Harbhajan Singh wished on women’s day. Virat Kohli and Harbhajan Singh wished on women’s day.

International Women’s Day 2017 has seen a lot of wishes by various celebrities from around the world and even the India sportstars are not behind in wishing everyone a Happy Women’s Day. India cricket team captain Virat Kohli, out-of-favour spinner Harbhajan Singh and London Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt lead the pack in the wishes.

Kohli, in a post on Instagram, wished every woman out there. But his special mention was his mother and Anushka Sharma for “fighting against the odds.”

His post read: “Happy women’s day to every woman out there, but specially to the two strongest women in my life. My mom for looking after the family in toughest times in life and @anushkasharma for fighting against the odds regularly and standing up for righteousness and changing the norms ❤#happywomenday (sic)”

Harbhajan posted a photo collage with main picture of his wife Geeta Basra. He also thanked the women for adding meaning to his life.

“Every day is Women’s Day when you are surrounded by such wonderful women who add meaning to your life. #BeBoldForChange” he wrote.

Yogeshwar Dutt had a picture collage of various sportswomen of India with the message.

Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 every year.

