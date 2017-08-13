Latest News

Ines Henriques breaks own world record to win women’s 50km title

The 37-year-old Ines Henriques crossed the finishing line at The Mall in 4 hours, 5 minutes and 56 seconds, obliterating her previous best of 4:08:26 which she set in January after the IAAF ratified conditions for a women’s 50km record.

Ines Henriques smashed her own world record by more than two minutes to win the inaugural women’s 50 kilometre race walk at the World Championships on Sunday.

The 37-year-old crossed the finishing line at The Mall in 4 hours, 5 minutes and 56 seconds, obliterating her previous best of 4:08:26 which she set in January after the IAAF ratified conditions for a women’s 50km record.

Henriques dominated the race from the start to win what is her first major global title, and the first race walking title to go to a Portuguese woman.

Draped in the flag of her country, she was embraced after the finishing line by a member of her team and cheered generously by the crowds lined up all the way down from Buckingham Palace.

Athletes from China completed the podium, as Yin Hang finished in 4:08:58, an Asian record, to claim silver while 20-year-old Yang Shuqing finished with a personal best 4:20:49 to get the bronze.

The conditions were near-perfect for the athletes, who were competing at the same time as the men, with bright sunshine, clear skies and a cool breeze.

The IAAF introduced the women’s 50km to the programme in July in order to ensure gender equality.

