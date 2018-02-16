India’s Winter Olympics campaign comes to an end with Jagdish Singh finishing 103rd in cross-country skiing

Jagdish Singh of India finishes at 103rd in the men’s 15km freestyle cross-country skiing competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. (Source: AP) Jagdish Singh of India finishes at 103rd in the men’s 15km freestyle cross-country skiing competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. (Source: AP)

India’s Winter Olympics campaigned came to an end on Friday as cross-country skiier Jagdish Singh finished at a poor 103rd position in the men’s 15-km free cross-country skiing race at the PyeongChang Games. Earlier, Shiva Keshavan bid farewell to his Winter Olympics journey at an overall 34th position in the men’s luge singles event in his sixth and last Winter Olympics.

Making his Olympic debut, the 26-year old Jagdish recorded a timing of 43.03 minutes to cross the finish line at the Alpensia Cross-Country Skiing Centre. He finished at 103rd out of a total number of 119 competitors. The event was won by Switzerland’s Dario Cologna, who was 9:16.4 minutes quicker than Jagdish to claim the Olympic gold.

Jagdish was only 4:28 minutes slower than the leader at the halfway mark but the gap increased as the participants reached the finish line. In cross-country skiing, athletes have to glide across a 15 km-long path on a snow-covered field in the shortest possible time.

It is still a remarkable feat for Jagdish, who almost didn’t make it after the Winter Games Federation of India (WGFI) and the Indian Army delayed his departure over the nomination of a coach to accompany him.

India, where winter sports is next to negligiable, was represented by a total of two athletes at the PyeongChang Games – Jagdish Singh and Shiva Keshavan. Keshavan has carried the Indian flag in six Winter Olympics from 1998 in Nagano, Japan to Pyeongchang this time.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd