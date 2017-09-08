India’s Sonam wins Gold in Cadet World Wrestling Championship

Only in Express

Published:September 8, 2017 10:41 am
Gappler Anshu is set to square-off against Naomi Ruike (Japan) in the finals of 60-kilogram weight category. (Source: unitedworldwrestling)
Indian grappler Sonam clinched the gold medal at the Cadet World Wrestling Championship in Athens on Thursday. She achieved this feat on the fourth day of the championship when she defeated her opponent, Sena Nagamoto by a margin of 3-1. However, there was more good news for India as another Indian athlete Neelam (43kg category) also bagged the bronze medal.

More gold is in store for India as grappler Anshu is set to square-off against Naomi Ruike (Japan) in the 60-kilogram weight category.

Meanwhile, Four other wrestlers Simran, Manisha, Minakshi, Karuna will also fight for Bronze Medal in different weight categories.

Earlier, Anshu progressed through to the finals after beating Romania Wrestler Capezan in the preliminary round.
She then defeated Russia’s Parokhina in the quarterfinal after which she defeated Hungary’s Bihar to make it to the final.

In other news from the tournament, the national Iranian cadet Greco-Roman wrestling team has finished as the overall vice champion of the 2017 Cadet World Championships in Greece.

