Shapath Bhardwaj becomes youngest athlete to feature in TOP scheme

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, who is heading TOP Scheme Elite Athletes Identification Committee in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, evaluated each athlete's performance and then selected the athletes for the scheme.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 6, 2017 6:42 pm
Target Olympic Podium, Shapath Bhardwaj, Abhinav Bindra, PV Sindhu Shapath Bhardwaj gave selection trials in Patiala in November 2016 after which he was selected for India’s double trap team at the age of 14. (Source: File)
India’s shooter Shapath Bhardwaj is now the youngest athlete to feature in government’s Target Olympic Podium scheme. Fiveteen-year old Shapath from Meerut has made his name among 45 elite athletes who have been selected for the government scheme. The list of athletes also includes Olympic medallists PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik and Saina Nehwal.

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, who is heading TOP Scheme Elite Athletes Identification Committee in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, evaluated each athlete’s performance in terms of international standards and then selected the athletes for the scheme.

The Sports Ministry aims to create more medal prospects in Olympics, which is the main reason for launching the TOPS scheme. The athletes will be given financial help for training at institutes and campuses equipped with world class facilities.

Shapath gave selection trials in Patiala in November 2016 after which he was selected for India’s double trap team at the age of 14, grabbing the attention of shooting fraternity.

He also represented the country at the ISSF World Cup with senior teammates Ankur Mittal and Sangram Dahya. Shapath secured 10th and 12th ranks at the ISSF World Cup in Mexico in April 2017 and grabbed the fourth position in ISSF World Cup in Cyprus, held in May 2017. He secured sixth position in the final.

India clinched a gold medal in the ninth International Junior Shotgun Cup held in Finland in July, where Shapath scored 137 out of 150. He also clinched a gold, last year in the International Junior Grand Prix in Italy. Shapath is now all geared up to perform in the ISSF Junior World Cup in Italy and ISSF World Championship in Moscow.

