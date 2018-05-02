Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 02, 2018
India’s Shahzar Rizvi rises to number one in 10m air pistol world rankings

Shahzar Rizvi won a gold in the first ISSF World Cup stage in Guadalajara, Mexico, in March with a world record score of 242.3 in the finals.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: May 2, 2018 8:48:36 pm
shahzar rizvi Shahzar Rizvi won silver medal in Changwon, South Korea. (Source: OGQ Twitter)
World record holder Shahzar Rizvi has risen to the top of the world rankings in men’s 10m air pistol in the latest International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) charts.

The Indian Air Force man won a gold in the first ISSF World Cup stage in Guadalajara, Mexico, in March with a world record score of 242.3 in the finals.

He followed it up with a silver in the recently concluded second World Cup stage in Changwon, Korea to ensure his elevation as the world’s number one shooter in the men’s 10m air pistol Olympic discipline.

There were as many as nine Indians in the top 10 including Rizvi, spread across six of the 15 Olympic shooting disciplines for which updated rankings were published yesterday.

Jitu Rai, who won a gold in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games was at sixth in the men’s 10m air pistol rankings while Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar were at fourth and ninth in men’s 10m air rifle.

Akhil Sheoran and Sanjeev Rajput were at fourth and eighth respectively in men’s 50m rifle 3 postions.

In women’s 10m air pistol, another CWG gold medallist Manu Bhaker was at fourth while Mehuli Ghosh was at seventh in the women’s 10m air pistol. Anjum Moudgil was eighth in women’s 50m rifle 3 positions.

At every match in the Commonwealth Games, we should have been leading 3-0 at quarter-time 