Tuesday, May 01, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
India's Neeraj Goyat is WBC Asia Boxer of the Year

Neeraj Goyat is the current WBC Asia champion in welter weight category. Since turning pro in 2011, he has won nine fights including two knockouts.

New Delhi | Updated: May 1, 2018 7:47:57 pm
Since turning pro in 2011, Neeraj Goyat has won nine fights including two knockouts.
Indian pugilist Neeraj Goyat has been conferred with the WBC Asia Boxer of the Year Award.

Neeraj is the current WBC Asia champion in welter weight category.

Since turning pro in 2011, Neeraj has won nine fights including two knockouts.

Commenting on the award, Neeraj said, “I am really happy to receive such an honour from WBC, I will continue to work hard in the future fights.”

Neerav Tomar, promoter of IOS Boxing Promotions which manages Neeraj and Vijender Singh, was bestowed with ‘WBC Asia honorary Promoter of the year 2017 Award’ by the Asian Boxing Council at WBC Asia and WBC Muaythai annual awards presentation ceremony in Bangkok yesterday.

