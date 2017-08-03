India’s mixed pairs in quarters of World Doubles Squash Championship

Saurav and Dipika overwhelmed Peter Creed and Tesny Evans in their last match in Group B. Saurav and Dipika overwhelmed Peter Creed and Tesny Evans in their last match in Group B.

The Indian pairing of Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal, and Vikram Malhotra and Joshna Chinappa, moved into the mixed doubles quarterfinals at the WSF World Doubles Squash Championship.

Second seed Saurav and Dipika, who played two matches on Thursday, overwhelmed the Wales pair of Peter Creed and Tesny Evans in their last match in Group B.

Vikram and Joshna, who qualified last night itself after their third straight win in Group C, completed their engagement with a hard fought win over the Australian pair of Cameron Pilley and Donna Urquhart.

Meanwhile the men’s pair of Vikram and Mahesh Mangaonkar fell in their last Group match to finish at the bottom of the table.

The results:

Men: Group A: Adnan and Yuen (Mal) bt Vikram Malhotra and Mahesh Mangaonkar 11-8, 10-11, 11-8

Mixed doubles: Group B: Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal Karthik bt Bennett and vd Heijden (Neth) 11-4, 11-4; bt Delierre and Cornett (Can) 11-5, 11-5; bt Peter Creed and Tesny Evans (Wales) 11-8, 11-6

Group C: Vikram Malhotra and Joshna Chinappa bt Andres Herrera and Catalina Pelaez (Col) 11-7, 11-4; bt Cameron Pilley and Donna Urquhart (Aus) 7-11, 11-7, 11-7.

