India’s junior shooters return with 11 medals

India’s junior shooting squad returned with a rich haul of 11 medals from the recently-concluded 27th Meeting of Shooting Hopes, a renowned international competition for future stars, held at Plzen, Czech Republic.

India finished with three gold, four silver and four bronze medals at the four-day competition, which witnessed 459 shooters from 23 countries in action in a total of 14 rifle and pistol events.

Anmol Jain, who recently took part in his first senior International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup stage in Munich, was the most successful Indian.

He won a team gold and a team silver in the Junior men’s 10m Air Pistol and 50m Pistol events, besides bagging an individual silver in the 50m Pistol event.

Another Indian — Arjun Babuta, in the Junior men’s 10m Air Rifle — won a silver with a final round score of 249 and a qualification score of 623.9.

He lost out to eventual gold medallist Evgeniy Ishchenko of Russia by half a point in the final. However, Babuta beat 2016 Baku World Cup Gold medallist and home favourite Filip Nepejchal in the finals.

Other noteworthy performances came from Saurabh Chaudhary in the Junior men’s 10m Air Pistol and Anish in the Junior men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event.

Both won individual bronze medals

