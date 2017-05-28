India’s Hemant Gupta scales Mount Everest

Before scaling Everest, Hemant had quite a few other notable achievements – which included scaling Mt Aconcagua (22860 ft) – the highest peak of America. (Source: Facebook) Before scaling Everest, Hemant had quite a few other notable achievements – which included scaling Mt Aconcagua (22860 ft) – the highest peak of America. (Source: Facebook)

27-year-old Hemant Gupta from Jamshedpur became the seventh climber from Jharkhand to conquer Mount Everest on Sunday morning.

Hailing from Kota in Rajasthan, Hemant is an alumnus of IIT Mumbai and a Tata Steel employee. He completed his B. Tech in Metallurgical Eng & Material Science from IIT Bombay in 2011 and then went to work with Tata Steel. Therein, he had undertaken TSAF Outdoor Leadership Course

in Uttarkashi Himalaya.

While Hemant managed to scale the summit his colleague Payu Murmu, suffered from breathlessness and fatigue and thereby could not scale the peak.

Before scaling Everest, Hemant had quite a few other notable achievements – which included scaling Mt Aconcagua (22860 ft) – the highest peak of America, Mt Bhagirathi II (21310 ft) in Gangotri region and Mt Kanamo (19600ft) in Spiti Valley among others. For this he had undertaken TSAF Outdoor Leadership Course in Uttarkashi Himalaya.

Meanwhile, Bachendri Pal who is the Chief Adventure Programme in Tata Steel said, “Everest has always represented the epitome of a challenge of human endeavour, of leadership, of knowing one’s strengths and weaknesses, of being humble in one’s approach and of testing one’s capabilities.

“All the skills learnt not only help one in surmounting mountains in Himalaya but also in their real life, thereby making them better individuals benefitting them and the organisation or community they work for.”

