India’s gold rush continues as Manu Bhaker, Om Prakash Mitharval finish first in 10m Air Pistol mixed team final

India continued its gold rush at the ISSF World Cup as Manu Bhaker and Om Prakash Mitharval win gold medal in 10m Air Pistol mixed team final. With this India pocketed its third World Cup gold in Guadalajara. This was also Bhaker’s second gold medal after she clinched a gold medal in the women’s 10m Air Pistol final.

Teaming up with Mitharval, the 16-year-old Manu Bhaker continued her brilliant run as the duo overtook their German rivals in the final phase of the match. The Indian team took gold with 476.1 points, 0.9 points ahead of Sandra and Christian Reitz, who claimed silver for Germany with 475.2.

Meanwhile, the bronze medal went to France’s Celine Goberville and Florian Fouquet. The French team was placed third with 415.1 points, while India’s second team — comprising of Mahima Turhi Agrawal and Shahzar Rizvi were placed at the fourth position with 372.4.

In other results, India’s Mehuli Ghosh and Deepak Kumar added another bronze medal to India’s growing medal count. Ghosh and Kumar bettered their teammates – Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar, who were placed just outside of the podium with 392.6 points, after entering the final with the highest qualification score.

