India’s G Sathiyan stuns world number eight Wong Chun Ting in Ultimate Table Tennis

India’s G Sathiyan, ranked 110, stunned world number eight Wong Chun Ting of Hong Kong in the CEAT Ultimate Table Tennis match between Dabang Smashers and DHFL Maharashtra United here today.

Smashers took a commanding 8-4 lead over Maharashtra United after four matches with some solid display in the 10th tie of the league.

Sathiyan put Smashers ahead with a stunning 2-1 (11-3, 11-9, 7-11) win over Ting in the men’s singles (Foreign v Indian), the day’s opening match.

Sathiyan ran away with the opening game and then rallied back to clinch the second. Ting, however, came back strongly to win the third and bag a point for his team.

North Korea’ world no 19 Kim Song I extended Smashers’ lead to 4-2 with a 2-1 (11-2, 11-5, 9-11) victory over Pooja

Koparkar in the women’s singles (Foreign v Indian).

In-form Kim Song I dominated the world No 279 in the first two games but the Maharashtra paddler rallied to win the third game to hand her side the second point.

Next up was mixed doubles (Foreign/Indian pair), and Smashers’ Anthony Amalraj/ Tetyana Bilenko registered a 2-1 (11-8, 11-4, 4-11) win over Harmeet Desai/ Liu Jia to further their team’s lead to 6-3.

China-born Ukraine international Kou Lei, ranked 28th in the world, pulled off a thrilling 2-1 (11-10, 11-9, 5-11) win over Ting in the men’s singles to give Smashers a commanding 8-4 lead after four matches.

