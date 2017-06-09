India’s Deepan Chakkravarthy J outwits top seed Amonatov Farrukh in the seventh round of the 10th Mumbai Mayor’s Cup International Open Chess Tournament

Indian Grand Master Deepan Chakkravarthy J, ranked ninth, created a major sensation by outwitting top-ranked Amonatov Farrukh of Tajikistan in the seventh round of the 10th Mumbai Mayor’s Cup International Open Chess Tournament in Mumbai on Friday.

Indian Grand Master Deepan Chakkravarthy J, ranked ninth, created a major sensation by outwitting top-ranked Amonatov Farrukh of Tajikistan in the seventh round of the 10th Mumbai Mayor’s Cup International Open Chess Tournament in Mumbai on Friday. GM Neelotpal Das was another Indian to taste success by clinching a win against Bangladesh GM Rahman Ziaur.

Chakkravarthy and Neelotpal Das, with six points each, shared the lead with Ukraine’s GM Adam Tukhaev, who scored a win over Indian IM Sayantan Das.

The match of the day was the one between Deepan (ELO 2480) and Amonatov (2635) on the top board. Deepan started with Sicilian defence and as the game progressed adopted the Najdorf variation.

With both his castles on opposite sides, Deepan attacked Farrukh’s king strongly and grabbed some crucial pieces, starting with the rival’s knight on the 17th move followed by bishop on the 19th and rook on the 27th.

Facing a losing battle Amonatov eventually accepted his defeat on the 28th move. Neelotpal Das (2438) started the game with queen pawn against GM Rahman (2526) and converted it to Sicilian Kan.

He managed to get an extra pawn and forced GM Rahman’s king into the corner and went for the mate. Rahman accepted his defeat after 43 moves. The game between Ukraine’s Tukhaev (2567) and Sayantan Das (2401) started with Sicilian defence. Sayantan later opted for Najdorf variation.

In the middle game Adam manage to win a pawn and was able to transform that advantage to go for a win after 37 moves.

Results (Round 7 – top 10 boards): GM Amonatov Farrukh (2635, TJK) 5 lost to GM Deepan Chakkravarthy J (2480, IND) 6; GM Hossain Enamul (2464, BAN) 5.5 drew with GM Ghosh Diptayan (2569, IND) 5.5; GM Tukhaev Adam (2567, UKR) 6 beat IM Das Sayantan (2401, IND) 5; GM Neelotpal Das (2438, IND) 6 beat GM Rahman Ziaur (2526, BAN) 5; IM Khusenkhojaev Muhammad (2424, TJK) 5.5 drew with GM Grover Sahaj (2485, IND) 5.5; GM Mollah Abdullah Al Rakib (2484, BAN) 5.5 drew with GM Babujian Levon (2438, ARM) 5.5; GM Murshed Niaz (2423, BAN) 5.5 drew with GM Deviatkin Andrei (2481, RUS) 5.5; IM Karthikeyan P. (2502, IND) 5 drew with FM Rathanvel V.S. (2332, IND) 5; FM Gajwa Ankit (2309, IND) 4.5 lost to GM Nguyen Duc Hoa (2477, VIE) 5.5; FM Mohammad Fahad Rahman (2305, BAN) 5 drew with Saravana Krishnan P.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App