India’s CWC bid gains momentum

India’s bid for the 2015 and 2016 Club World Cup gained momentum after the All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel met FIFA president Sepp Blatter in Zurich on Thursday, reiterating the country’s interest to host the tournament.

India had communicated its interest in hosting the tournament to FIFA last year. Patel, who also discussed the organisational structure of the 2017 U-17 World Cup, followed up on India’s bid with Blatter, FIFA General Secretary Jerome Valcke and Director, Member Associations, Thierry Regenass at the governing body’s headquarters.

India faces stiff competition from China, Japan and South Africa to host the annual competition between continental club champions. The deadline to submit the bid documents is believed to be August 25 and FIFA’s executive committee will announce the winner during a September meeting.

FIFA had encouraged the AIFF to bid for the event when its officials had visited Delhi last year. Buoyed after winning the rights to host the 2017 U-17 World Cup, Patel had said they were confident of bringing the Club World Cup to India. “Officially, we have put in a request to host the Club World Cup in 2015. That will mark a paradigm shift in the way football is looked at in India. Official communication has been made. Expect to know the outcome by the middle of next year,” he had said in December.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App