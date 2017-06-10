India’s compound mixed pair secure bronze in Archery World Cup

Divya Dhayal, 15, started archery three years ago. Express Divya Dhayal, 15, started archery three years ago. Express

India’s compound mixed pair of Abhishek Verma and Divya Dahal brought some cheers by clinching a bronze medal to conclude the country’s otherwise miserable campaign at the Archery World Cup Stage II. The Indian combo survived a scare before posting a 154- 153 win in the bronze-medal match to finish with a solitary medal for the country.

Earlier, Indian men’s compound team returned empty-handed from the Archery World Cup Stage II, losing the bronze play-off to their French opponents. The women’s compound team also lost the bronze medal match 222-227 to Italy as India suffered successive defeats in the morning session.

India had high expectation in the compound team event where they bagged a gold in the World Cup Stage I last month. But the trio of Abhishek Verma, Chinna Raju-Srither and Gurwinder Singh lost to Pierre-Julien Deloche, Dominique Genet and Fabien Delobelle 227-228 in a closely-fought encounter

