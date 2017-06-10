India’s compound mixed pair secure bronze in Archery World Cup

Top News
India’s compound mixed pair of Abhishek Verma and Divya Dahal brought some cheers by clinching a bronze medal to conclude the country’s otherwise miserable campaign at the Archery World Cup Stage II. The Indian combo survived a scare before posting a 154- 153 win in the bronze-medal match to finish with a solitary medal for the country.
Earlier, Indian men’s compound team returned empty-handed from the Archery World Cup Stage II, losing the bronze play-off to their French opponents. The women’s compound team also lost the bronze medal match 222-227 to Italy as India suffered successive defeats in the morning session.
India had high expectation in the compound team event where they bagged a gold in the World Cup Stage I last month. But the trio of Abhishek Verma, Chinna Raju-Srither and Gurwinder Singh lost to Pierre-Julien Deloche, Dominique Genet and Fabien Delobelle 227-228 in a closely-fought encounter
