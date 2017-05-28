India’s Bhavani Devi strikes gold in fencing championship at Reykjavik

Bhavani Devi defeated Great Britain’s Sarah Jane Hampson 15-13 in the finals. Bhavani Devi defeated Great Britain’s Sarah Jane Hampson 15-13 in the finals.

Indian fencer C A Bhavani Devi struck gold in the Turnoi Satellite Fencing Championship at Reykjavik (Iceland). Bhavani Devi, who hails from Chennai, defeated Great Britain’s Sarah Jane Hampson 15-13. En route to the final, she also defeated Jessica Corby 15-11 in the semifinal.

With this win, Bhavani Devi has also become the first Indian to win a gold medal in an international fencing event. She had previously won a silver medal.

“This is my third time in this competition. I have lost in quarterfinals in previous years. Now I have won my first medal. It is also the first medal in world level competition as I have won medals in Asian and Commonwealth championships,” a delighted Bhavani told PTI from Reykjavik.

