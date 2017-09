The women’s track cycling duo of Deborah Herold and Alena Reji won a silver in team sprint. The women’s track cycling duo of Deborah Herold and Alena Reji won a silver in team sprint.

India added one silver and one bronze medal to their kitty on the sixth day of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat on Thursday.

In belt wrestling, Keduovilie Zumu bagged a bronze in men’s Kazakh Kurasi -90kg category.

India are at ninth spot in medals tally with 5 gold, 4 silver and 5 bronze.

