Indians record all-win day at China pro event

All the three boxers are affiliated to the Professional Boxing Organisation of India (PBOI). (Source: file, representational) All the three boxers are affiliated to the Professional Boxing Organisation of India (PBOI). (Source: file, representational)

Former Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Amandeep Singh notched up a knockout triumph while two of his compatriots also recorded victories to round off an impressive Indian performance at a professional boxing event in Beijing.

All the three boxers are affiliated to the Professional Boxing Organisation of India (PBOI).

Competing in his second professional contest, Amandeep (56kg), who made a winning debut in the circuit in October last year, knocked out Thailand’s more experienced Pakpoom Hammarach.

Hammarach had come into contest with an experience of 27 fights, including 14 wins (8 Knockouts), and 13 losses.

Amandeep, also a former national champion and an Asian medallist during his amateur career, wrapped up the proceedings in the first round itself.

The other Indian boxers in fray were Sandeep (66kg) and debutant Balkar Singh (69kg).

Sandeep defeated Sayan Sirimongkhon 4-0, Balkar got the better of Somprasong Chuenchana by a similar margin. Both Sirimongkhon and Chuenchana are Thai.

Before last night’s event, Sirimongkhon had 14 wins and an equal number of losses in his 29-fight career, Chuenchana was the relatively less experienced one with 10 contests under his belt.