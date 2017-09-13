Only in Express

Indian women off to fine start in Ahmed Comert International Boxing

Shashi beat Olga Vozniak of Ukraine in 57kg category, while Niharika went past Laura Mamedkulieva of Russia in 75kg weight division. However, it did not go as per the plan for Deepa Kumari, as she went down fighting to Zhansaya Aboraimova of Kazakhstan in 51kg.

By: PTI | Published:September 13, 2017 9:46 pm
Top News

Indian women pugilists Shashi Chopra and G Niharika began their Ahmed Comert International Boxing Championship on a promising note, posting comprehensive victories to progress to next round.

Shashi beat Olga Vozniak of Ukraine in 57kg category, while Niharika went past Laura Mamedkulieva of Russia in 75kg weight division.

However, it did not go as per the plan for Deepa Kumari, as she went down fighting to Zhansaya Aboraimova of Kazakhstan in 51kg.

The tournament, which is an ideal ground for the boxers to get some valuable training ahead of the AIBA World Youth Boxing Championship in Guwahati, is an invitational event, organised by the Turkish Boxing Federation every year that attracts all the top boxing nations.

A total of 90 women boxers from 11 countries — Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Mongolia, Thailand, Ukraine, Tajikistan, Armenia, Bulgaria, Australia and India — are participating in the tournament.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Most Read
    Live Cricket Scores & Results

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 13, 201721:00 IST
    Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
    22
    Zone A - Match 76
    FT
    38
    Puneri Paltan beat Haryana Steelers (38-22)
    Sep 14, 201720:00 IST
    Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
    VS
    Zone A - Match 77
    Sep 15, 201720:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 78

    Disappointed that no players from India in World XI 