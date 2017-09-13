Indian women off to fine start in Ahmed Comert International Boxing

Indian women pugilists Shashi Chopra and G Niharika began their Ahmed Comert International Boxing Championship on a promising note, posting comprehensive victories to progress to next round.

Shashi beat Olga Vozniak of Ukraine in 57kg category, while Niharika went past Laura Mamedkulieva of Russia in 75kg weight division.

However, it did not go as per the plan for Deepa Kumari, as she went down fighting to Zhansaya Aboraimova of Kazakhstan in 51kg.

The tournament, which is an ideal ground for the boxers to get some valuable training ahead of the AIBA World Youth Boxing Championship in Guwahati, is an invitational event, organised by the Turkish Boxing Federation every year that attracts all the top boxing nations.

A total of 90 women boxers from 11 countries — Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Mongolia, Thailand, Ukraine, Tajikistan, Armenia, Bulgaria, Australia and India — are participating in the tournament.

