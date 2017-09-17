Indian women boxers shine in Ahmet Comert youth boxing tourney

Soniya (48kg) gave India the lone gold medal by defeating Kazakhstan’s Zhazira Urakabeva in her summit clash. (Source: Twitter) Soniya (48kg) gave India the lone gold medal by defeating Kazakhstan’s Zhazira Urakabeva in her summit clash. (Source: Twitter)

India signed off with a rich haul of one gold, four silver, and four bronze medals at the Ahmet Comert Boxing Championships for youth women boxers in Istanbul, Turkey.

Soniya (48kg) gave India the lone gold medal by defeating Kazakhstan’s Zhazira Urakabeva in her summit clash. The rest of the four Indian finalists settled for silver medals after going down in their respective bouts.

The silver winners for India were Niharika Gonella (75kg), Shashi Chopra (57kg), Parveen (54kg), and Ankushita Boro (64kg).

Niharika lost to Kazakhstan’s Shamonova Anastasiia, while Shashi was also bested by a Kazakh in Vladislava Kukhta. Russia’s Anastasiia Artamonova got the better of Parveen. Ankushita, on the other hand, went down to Kazakhstan’s Zhazira Urakabeva.

Earlier, Tilotama Chanu (60kg), Jyoti Gulia (48kg), Lalita (64kg) and Manisha (69kg) had to be content with bronze medals after losing their respective semifinal bouts.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App