Only in Express

Indian women boxers shine in Ahmet Comert youth boxing tourney

India signed off with a rich haul of one gold, four silver, and four bronze medals at the Ahmet Comert Boxing Championships for youth women in Istanbul. Soniya (48kg) gave India the lone gold medal by defeating Kazakhstan's Zhazira Urakabeva in her summit clash.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: September 17, 2017 11:23 am
Soniya (48kg) gave India the lone gold medal by defeating Kazakhstan’s Zhazira Urakabeva in her summit clash. (Source: Twitter)
Top News

India signed off with a rich haul of one gold, four silver, and four bronze medals at the Ahmet Comert Boxing Championships for youth women boxers in Istanbul, Turkey.

Soniya (48kg) gave India the lone gold medal by defeating Kazakhstan’s Zhazira Urakabeva in her summit clash. The rest of the four Indian finalists settled for silver medals after going down in their respective bouts.

The silver winners for India were Niharika Gonella (75kg), Shashi Chopra (57kg), Parveen (54kg), and Ankushita Boro (64kg).

Niharika lost to Kazakhstan’s Shamonova Anastasiia, while Shashi was also bested by a Kazakh in Vladislava Kukhta. Russia’s Anastasiia Artamonova got the better of Parveen. Ankushita, on the other hand, went down to Kazakhstan’s Zhazira Urakabeva.

Earlier, Tilotama Chanu (60kg), Jyoti Gulia (48kg), Lalita (64kg) and Manisha (69kg) had to be content with bronze medals after losing their respective semifinal bouts.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. S
    Sheik Mohamed
    Sep 17, 2017 at 11:49 am
    Kudos for these girls to make India proud in sports.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Live Cricket Scores & Results

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 16, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    45
    Zone B - Match 81
    FT
    42
    Patna Pirates beat U.P. Yoddha (45-42)
    Sep 17, 201720:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone A - Match 82
    Sep 17, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 83

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 