Indian vet suspended for administering dope to Abu Dhabi royals’ horse

On February 10, five years ago, Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan Al Nahyan won one of the most prestigious, and toughest, equestrian events, the 160km endurance race.

Riding a 12-year-old bay Arabian gelding, Glenmorgan, Al Nahyan started in 46th position. When he crossed the finish line six stages later, he was first. It was described as a spectacular race and Al Nahyan was praised for showing a combination of ‘great effort and craftsmanship’.

But the joy did not last long. The following day, dope control officials collected Glenmorgan’s urine sample and, a month later, test analysis revealed the presence of performance-enhancing drugs. The horse was suspended immediately, along with Al Nahyan.

The doctor held responsible for administering the drugs on Glenmorgan is an Indian veterinarian from Bangalore.

On Monday, the International Equestrian Federation, which runs with the acronym FEI, suspended Syed Kamaal Pasha for ‘intentionally’ injecting the banned substance in the horse owned by Abu Dhabi’s royal family and ridden by Al Nahyan, who is now UAE’s National Security Advisor.

It brought to an end a tiring drug saga, which lasted five years and involved several allegations and rebuttals, along with an intervention by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). While delivering its final verdict, the FEI said Pasha had ‘intentionally’ injected propoxyphene, a painkiller, after the horse completed its pre-race training on the day prior to the event. “Dr. Pasha acted highly negligently and with the intention of enhancing the horse’s performance,” the FEI noted in its decision, which was communicated to the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI). The Indian Express has accessed the FEI report.

The EFI, though, is clueless about Pasha’s whereabouts. “We tried to find him but are not able to trace him. He is not doing any duty for the Indian federation. Dr Pasha is an Indian but is based in the UAE and is registered by their federation,” EFI assistant secretary Nafe Singh said.

Pasha was an assistant veterinary officer at the Hyderabad Race Club before he left for the Gulf in 1989. He wasn’t the first to take that route – at present the Emirates Equestrian Federation has roughly half a dozen Indians working as approved vets at various stables.

Pasha, 60, spent 14 years at Royal Stables, which was established by UAE’s founding father Sheikh Zayed. In 2007, he moved to the Warsan Stables, owned by the Abu Dhabi royal family, as the head of its veterinary department and later got himself registered with the international federation. “In order to officiate at FEI events, veterinarians must be registered with the FEI, meeting the required criteria of experience and training for the role. Dr Pasha Syed Kamaal has been registered with the FEI as an official veterinarian since 2010,” an FEI spokesperson said.

During his hearing, Pasha told the FEI tribunal that he was in charge of the 514 horses, including Glenmorgan, at the Warsan Stables. He had two other qualified veterinarians and six assistants working under him. Al Nahyan, nephew of Manchester City’s billionaire owner Sheikh Mansour, is a keen horse rider. He won the Endurance World Championship in 2005 but even that win was mired in controversy after his horse tested positive.

In October 2006, Arabic language Emarat Al-Youm published an article claiming horses owned by the Abu Dhabi ruling family were doped. The newspaper was suspended in July 2009 by a UAE court for running the story, as per an Agence France Presse report. Al Nahyan escaped punishment back then but on this occasion, the FEI handed him a two-year ban, which was reduced to 18 months by CAS.

Pasha said he used the drug with an intention to help the horse relax after a strenuous training session on the eve of the race. He claimed to have purchased the drug from fellow Indian T Ganesh, from the Gulf Center in Bhuraimi, Oman.

Pasha has been given a month to appeal. But the Indian federation isn’t sure if he has been made aware of the verdict. “We don’t even know if he is still a veterinarian or if he works there. I am trying to find him,” Singh said.