Indian team announced for 2017 Trail World Championships

Kieren D’Souza, one of the youngest and most competitive ultra-athlete in India said that this is a big boost for the running community in India and Ultra-runners in particular. (Source: Facebook) Kieren D’Souza, one of the youngest and most competitive ultra-athlete in India said that this is a big boost for the running community in India and Ultra-runners in particular. (Source: Facebook)

Ultra-runners Ullas Hoshalli Narayana and Kieren D’Souza will represent India at the 2017 Trail World Championships. The championship will be held at Badia Prataglia in Italy on 10 June 2017.

The selection process, conducted by The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) involved, Indian athletes who had participated earlier in ultra-trail events over a period of two years and actively involved in ultra-running races.

The criteria laid down by the AFI was that the athletes should have achieved a minimum cotation of 550 for women and a minimum cotation of 600 for men on the International Trail Running Association (ITRA) grading system (http://www.i-tra.org/community/). This system by the ITRA takes into account an endurance criteria, mountain difficulty level and finishing criteria in order to grade an athlete against the best in the sport.

Only two athletes, Ullas (cotation of 719 cotation) and Kieren (cotation of 617), among the men met the qualifying standard set by the AFI. Among the women, the only entry received was of Aakriti Verma (cotation of 512), who did meet the qualification mark set by AFI.

“I am very excited to represent the Indian Tricolor and contribute to the development of the sport in India. To be part of the Indian Ultra Running Team is one of my dreams coming true. I knew this is a budding sport in India, and would be difficult to get recognition, but running against all odds and pushing beyond endurance is what ultra running is all about.”, said Kieren D’Souza.

It may be recalled here that the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) recently became the 83rd member of the International Association of Ultrarunners (IAU).

