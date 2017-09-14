Only in Express

Indian swimmers win 47 medals at Asian aquatic championship

Indian swimmers won 47 medals, including eight golds, at the 9th Asian Age-group Aquatic Championship. The tournament started on September 8 and concluded yesterday at Tashkent in Uzbekistan.

Published:September 14, 2017 1:09 am
Australia, Mack Horton, Katinka Hosszu, Felix Auboeck, Katie Ledecky Indian swimmers won 47 medals, including eight golds, at the 9th Asian Age-group Aquatic Championship. (Source: File)
Top News

Indian swimmers won 47 medals, including eight golds, at the 9th Asian Age-group Aquatic Championship. The tournament started on September 8 and concluded yesterday at Tashkent in Uzbekistan.

“During the championship, India won 47 medals – eight gold, 15 silver and 24 bronze,” Kamlesh Nanavati, general secretary, the Swimming Federation of India (SFI, said in a statement here today.

Prominent medal winners in both men and women’s categories were Sajan Prakash, Anshul Kothari Madhu P S, Siddharth Pardeshi, Shivani Katariya and Dipti Panwar, among others.

Prakash won gold and silver in men’s open category in 200m butterfly and 800m freestyle, respectively. Madhu bagged silver in open men category in 100m backstroke event.

Katariya won gold in 200m freestyle and silver in 100m freestyle in women’s open category. Kothari bagged silver in 50m butterfly and bronze in 50m freestyle.

Aryan Nehra won bronze in 800m freestyle in boys II category.. In diving events, Siddharth Pardeshi won gold in open platform. He also bagged gold in 3 metre spring board diving event, while silver went to K Ramananda, the statement said.

The two won gold medal in 3 mt spring board synchronised diving event, while Panwar won silver in 3 mt spring and bronze in 1 mt spring board events, the release added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Most Read
    Live Cricket Scores & Results

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 13, 201721:00 IST
    Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
    22
    Zone A - Match 76
    FT
    38
    Puneri Paltan beat Haryana Steelers (38-22)
    Sep 14, 201720:00 IST
    Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
    VS
    Zone A - Match 77
    Sep 15, 201720:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 78

    Disappointed that no players from India in World XI 