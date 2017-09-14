Indian swimmers win 47 medals at Asian aquatic championship

Indian swimmers won 47 medals, including eight golds, at the 9th Asian Age-group Aquatic Championship. (Source: File) Indian swimmers won 47 medals, including eight golds, at the 9th Asian Age-group Aquatic Championship. (Source: File)

Indian swimmers won 47 medals, including eight golds, at the 9th Asian Age-group Aquatic Championship. The tournament started on September 8 and concluded yesterday at Tashkent in Uzbekistan.

“During the championship, India won 47 medals – eight gold, 15 silver and 24 bronze,” Kamlesh Nanavati, general secretary, the Swimming Federation of India (SFI, said in a statement here today.

Prominent medal winners in both men and women’s categories were Sajan Prakash, Anshul Kothari Madhu P S, Siddharth Pardeshi, Shivani Katariya and Dipti Panwar, among others.

Prakash won gold and silver in men’s open category in 200m butterfly and 800m freestyle, respectively. Madhu bagged silver in open men category in 100m backstroke event.

Katariya won gold in 200m freestyle and silver in 100m freestyle in women’s open category. Kothari bagged silver in 50m butterfly and bronze in 50m freestyle.

Aryan Nehra won bronze in 800m freestyle in boys II category.. In diving events, Siddharth Pardeshi won gold in open platform. He also bagged gold in 3 metre spring board diving event, while silver went to K Ramananda, the statement said.

The two won gold medal in 3 mt spring board synchronised diving event, while Panwar won silver in 3 mt spring and bronze in 1 mt spring board events, the release added.

