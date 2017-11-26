Indian shuttler G Sathiyan enters Spanish Open final

Gnanasekaran Sathiyan has a World Tour series title from Belgium Open in 2016. (Source: File) Gnanasekaran Sathiyan has a World Tour series title from Belgium Open in 2016. (Source: File)

G Sathiyan entered the men’s singles final of 2017 Challenge Spanish Open after defeating Lam Siu Hang of Hong Kong 11-7 11-8 11-3 8-11 12-10 in Almeria, Spain. He will take on sixth-seed Japanese Kazuhiro Yoshimura in the final, to be played later tonight.

The Japanese got the better of Ng Pak Nam, 14th seed, from Hong Kong 8-11 11-7 11-7 3-11 11-5 11-7 in a tough first semi-final earlier.

As for the Indian, who has a World Tour series title from Belgium Open in 2016, it was easy as he quickly went 3-0 up against the Hong Kong player.

Earlier, the Indian pair of Manika Batra and Mouma Das entered its maiden women doubles final after getting the better of local favourites Ana Garcia and Xuan Zhang 9-11 11-7 11-7, 6-11 16-14.

Meanwhile, the junior boys’ team of Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah and Snehit Suravajjula blanked out New Zealand 3-0 in the their first round Group D match in the 2017 World Junior Table Tennis Championships, currently on at Riva del Garda in Italy.

In the opening rubber, Manush defeated Dean Shu 11-3 11-6 11-3, while Manav overcame a tough challenge from Alfred Dela Pena 5-11 11-6 8-11 11-4 11-7. In the third rubber, Senhit accounted for Victor Ma 11-4 11-9 11-7.

