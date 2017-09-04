Indian pairs fail at Shotgun World Championships

India had a disappointing outing in mixed team trap competition on Monday with the pair of Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Seema Tomar and combination of Kynan Chenai and Sreyasi Singh finishing 24th and 33rd respectively at the ISSF Shotgun World Championship in Moscow.

Zoravar and Tomar shot a combined 90 out of 100 in qualification to finish 24th, while Chenai and Sreyasi ended 33rd after having shot a total of 86 hits at the Fox Lodge Shooting Range.

The Mixed Team Trap competition was won by Australian pair of Penny Smith and Thomas Grice defeating Spain’s Beatriz Martinez and Antonio Bailon 33-32 in the Gold medal match on day four.

Ashley Carroll and Derek Haldeman of the USA came in third winning their Bronze medal match 41-38 against Catherine Skinner and Jack Wallace of Australia.

Two finals in the Men’s and Junior Men’s Double Trap are slated on Tuesday.

India will look to Ankur Mittal, Md. Asab and Sangram Dahiya in the Men’s event, while Shapath Bharadwaj, Ahvar Rizvi and Shardul Vihan will represent India in the Junior Men’s event.

