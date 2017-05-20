Latest News

Indian men’s Compound team wins gold at the archery World Cup

The Indian men’s compound team struck gold on the penultimate day of the archery World Cup stage 1 championship.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 20, 2017 3:06 pm
Indian team had made it into the final by defeating the United States. (Source: Reuters)

India’s compound men’s archery team consisting of Abhishek Verma, Chinna Raju Srither and Amanjeet Singh defeated Colombia 226-221 in a closely-fought final on the penultimate day of the archery World Cup stage 1 championship in Shanghai. Team India had a contrasting results as the women’s team, however, did not finish on the podium.

In the semifinal, India got the better of USA’s Reo Wilde, Steve Anderson and Braden Gellenthien 232-230 in a closely-fought semifinal. India made a brilliant start in their campaign after they beat in the first round.

The Indians grabbed a slender lead in the opening set by clinching it 58-57. Indian archers clinched the second set 58-56. However, the Colombians managed to comeback as they leveled the third set 52-52.

In the fourth set, India emerged victorious as they extended their lead to 226-221.

In the women’s competition, Korea beat Denmark 228-226 while Russia bagged bronze medal as they beat Chinese Taipei 226-222. Indian women’s team consisting of Jyothi Vennam, Divya Dhayal and Snehal Mandhare had lost to Denmark 223-229 in the quarterfinal match.

