Indian men, women Throwball teams clinch gold in World Games

Both the Indian men and women throwball teams grabbed gold medals in the World Games, held in Kathmandu, Nepal and created history as this was the first time India had participated in the World Series.

The women’s throwball team fought hard to register a close win against arch-rivals Pakistan 15-13, 15-12 in a thriller to win the title. The men’s team also held their nerves to finish at the top by defeating Bangladesh in the final match, clinching the title.

The International Sports Council (Canada) had organised the event in which 11 countries participated, competing in 42 different categories. The event took place from June 15 to 18. India participated for the first time in the World Games.

After winning the gold medal, the Indian men’s & women’s throwball teams were congratulated by the General Secretary of the Throwball Federation of India, Naresh Mann. He said,”These players had worked hard to win a medal in the World Games. I hope the players will continue to illuminate the name of India.”

In the semifinal of the tournament, Indian men’s team had defeated Malaysia 15-9, 15-10 and the Women’s team registered a 15-10, 15-11 win over Malaysia.

