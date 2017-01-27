Indian juniors set to get new pistol coach

As per the clause, the contract with India’s junior pistol shooters will run for four years.(Source: Express File) As per the clause, the contract with India’s junior pistol shooters will run for four years.(Source: Express File)

India’s junior pistol shooters are set to have a new coach as the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has communicated to the Sports Authority of India (SAI), its willingness to part ways with existing expert Yuri Lisichko of Russia.

As per the clause, the contract with the new coach will run for four years.

“We are in process of appointing a pistol coach for our junior shooting team in India and a request was sent to them for appointment to Sports Authority of India. Only Foreign National with required Qualifications to apply,” the NRAI said in a note marked to SAI along with the advertisement for appointment of coach, outlining the criterion.

Among the juniors, talented shooters have emerged in recent times with quite a few shining on the world stage regularly, indicating a bright future.

There was lot to cheer about as India finished second overall with a total of nine gold, five silver and 10 bronze medals at last year’s second and final Junior World Cup in September in Azerbaijan.

That was an improvement of two places after being placed fourth in the year’s first World Cup.

As per the advertisement, the applicant should possess 3-5 years national/continental level experience in the role.

The applicant should have trained the national junior or senior team of his country for at least 3-5 years.

As per another clause, NRAI will go for an applicant who has produced medal winning athletes at Continental/Asian/ World/Olympics level.

Ideally, the coach should be below 60 years of age, but the selection committee can be flexible in exceptional cases, depending on the credentials of the applicant.