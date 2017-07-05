Indian Grandmaster Harikrishna Pentala looks to bounce back in Geneva FIDE Grand Prix

Harikrishna Pentala is seeded eighth in the tournament. (Source: File) Harikrishna Pentala is seeded eighth in the tournament. (Source: File)

Indian Grandmaster Harikrishna Pentala is all geared up to secure a spot at the 2018 Candidates Tournament as he takes on world’s best in the third leg of the FIDE Grand Prix starting here tomorrow.

The World No. 22 Indian will look to bounce back into the Grand Prix Series with improved performances after a long break, post his tied 10th position in Moscow in May.

“I had a good rest period after the last Grand Prix in Moscow and since then have been preparing for the leg in

Geneva. I’m really excited to be a part of this tournament and will be hoping to put in good performances to up the ante,” Harikrishna said on the sidelines of the glittering opening ceremony here.

The playing field will be headed by Armenian, Levon Aronian who recently broke into the 2800+ ELO rating category. The only other participant in the 2800 category is Shahkriyar Mamadeyarov from Azerbaijan.

Harikrishna is seeded eighth in the tournament and will be amongst the 12 others players with a rating 2700+ category in a pool of 18 others in this swiss tournament. Each stage of the tournament also offers a handsome prize money of 130,000 Euros.

The third leg of the FIDE Grand Prix is scheduled to start from tomorrow and culminate on July 15.

