Indian girls finish fourth in Asia Rugby Seven Series

The Indian Girls’ Under-20 rugby team bagged the fourth position at the Asia Rugby U-20 Girls Sevens Series which was held in Hong Kong last week.

The team led by Ruchi Shetty of Mumbai participated under the aegis of the Indian Rugby Football Union (IRFU) and was supported by Societe Generale, the financial partner of Rugby India.

The tournament was played on a round-robin league basis, on August 4 and 5, a media release issued here said today. Playing against heavyweights, the Indian girls put up some impressive performances winning three of the six matches and finished among the top four from out of the seven participating countries – China, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Uzbekistan, and Hong Kong, besides India. The more experienced Chinese girls were crowned champions.

They lost the opening match against Thailand (0-36), but won the second defeating Malaysia (10-0). The Indian girls suffered two more defeats, losing to China (0-32) and Hong Kong 0-39).

After a tough start to the tournament, the girls turned things around on the second day, registering two successive victories. Both matches went down to the wire but the girls handled the pressure well. First the Indian girls overcame Singapore 10-5 and later beat Uzbekistan 22-15.

The final rankings are: China, Thailand, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, Malaysia, and Uzbekistan.

