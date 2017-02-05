Indian boys win team gold in Asian Junior Squash

Indian boys had won the title for the second time, the earlier being in 2011 when they defeated Pakistan in Colombo. Indian boys had won the title for the second time, the earlier being in 2011 when they defeated Pakistan in Colombo.

Top seed India defeated Malaysia 2-0 to win the gold medal in the boy’s team event at the Asian Junior Squash championship.



Fresh from his Asian individual and British Junior Open successes, India’s no.1 player Velavan Senthilkumar first defeated second seed Malaysia’s Ong Sai Hun in quick time.

Then Abhay Singh prevailed over Darren Rahul in hard-fought five games to lift the title for India.

National coach Cyrus Poncha was ecstatic with his wards showing.

“It was brilliant stuff from the Indians,” said Poncha.

Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) patron N Ramachandran also expressed his happiness over India’s performance.

“After the British Junior Open success and now the Asian championship, it is clear junior squash in the country is on a firm foundation, thanks to the structured training that was started more than a decade ago. My congratulations to the entire team for winning the Asian crown again,” Ramachandran said.