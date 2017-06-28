Indian bodybuilder Bhumika Sharma wins Miss World in Venice

Bhumika won the title ahead of a total of 50 bodybuilders from around the world. (Source: Twitter) Bhumika won the title ahead of a total of 50 bodybuilders from around the world. (Source: Twitter)

Dehradun body builder Bhumika Sharma has won the Miss World title in Venice. Bhumika, who was one of the 27 Indian participants who were in the competition, won the maximum points in three categories i.e., individual posing, body posing and fall. This eventually won the gold medal at the world championship in Venice last week.

Bhumika won the title ahead of a total of 50 bodybuilders from around the world, according to Hindustan Times. Bhumika also said that she has now set her eyes on the Miss Universe Championship that will be held in UK in December.

According the Hindi publication of the Hindustan Times, Bhumika has been in the sport for the past three years. Her mother Hansa Manral Sharma is the head coach of Indian weightlifting team while her father Vishwavijay Sharma is a businessman. Her parents wanted her to take up shooting.

More to come…

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd