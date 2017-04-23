Gullivers’ Travels

Amjyot Singh Gill (L) and Amritpal Singh pose with cheerleaders of Tokyo Excellence. Amjyot Singh Gill (L) and Amritpal Singh pose with cheerleaders of Tokyo Excellence.

Palpreet Singh Brar was to feature in an NBA draft. Instead, the 23-year-old is close to signing a deal that will take him in the opposite direction to Japan. This is not the first time that an Indian will look east for exposure. Amjyot Singh Gill and Amritpal Singh have quietly put in the hard yards in Japan’s National Basketball Development League. Shahid Judge retraces the steps of the two trailblazers, who might have taken a giant leap for Indian basketball.

Bowing and ‘Brellas’

Two summers ago with the cherry blossoms in all their May glory, hoopsters Amjyot Singh and Amritpal Singh took their first trip to Japan. They were in Hyogo, training with the Hyogo Impulse ahead of the summer league. Abroad and alone for the first time with only each other for company, doubts steadily crept into their heads – as the first wave of home-sickness hit. “How will we adjust? Yahan roti bhi nahi milta, alag khana hai…” recalls 25-year-old Amjyot. Wasabi was yet to hit the Punjabi palate that had grown up on the slow charred cook of the paneer tikka.

But they found support from Rohit Bakshi, an Indian businessman born and brought up in Japan, and co-owner of the Team Hamamatsu, a 3×3 basketball team that would sign Amjyot a year later. He would take the boys around the area to help get them acquainted with their surroundings.

One night, returning from dinner, the trio would get caught in the rain. They’d find shelter under the shed of a shop, needing to sprint the remaining 100 metres back to their apartment. Japan suddenly didn’t seem like a bright idea. That was until an elderly lady, almost half their size, approached them with three over-sized umbrellas.

“It was around 11 at night, and we didn’t even notice the lady pass us by,” recalls Amjyot. “A few minutes later she handed us the umbrellas and walked away. We tried looking for her the next few days but we never found her, and those umbrellas stayed with us.”

For the two cagers, it was their first experience of Japanese hospitality. It helped them overcome their fears faster than they thought. A few days later, they walked to a grocery store in Hyogo. Before they could enter, a staff member rushed out to meet the pair. “We couldn’t understand him, and he kept bowing. So we bowed back because that’s how Japanese greet each other,” Amjyot recalls. “But he was actually telling us to mind our heads when we walk in!” Surprises were not in short supply for the tall twosome in Japan.

Indians Can Play Basket ball

Getting the pair to Japan however, was never an easy prospect. “The misconception in Japan was that Indian players cannot even hold a basketball,” Bakshi says. According to the rules, a foreign player has to be associated with a recognised FIBA agent before travelling abroad to play professionally. No agent wanted to take on these two Indians. “I was quite upset. I was meeting my old college coach for lunch one day, and he asked me what was bothering me. I told him, and he gave me a contact. Turns out, one of his juniors was an agent,” Bakshi recalls, vividly.

He got in touch quickly, and the deal was finalized. Amjyot and Amritpal were to play for the Impulse for the duration of the 2015 summer league – the contract double their Indian salaries with PSU employers in India. But there too the agent was clear. “He told me that this was just a favour and that he had no interest in the boys,” Bakshi says.

In the first week of matches, they averaged 40 points each in the 20 odd minutes they got on court. Teammates and opponents, were stunned by the level of skill and flair the duo brought into the game. All of a sudden, everyone was taking the Indian pair seriously, agent included. More importantly, the pair managed to capture the imagination of the Tokyo Excellence coach who was scouting from the stands. The summer league ended in August 2015. A month later, the pair signed up for the Itabashi-based outfit.

Gullivers—Home & Away

Overnight, new posters were put up, decorating the streets and bylanes of Itabashi City, in the Tokyo Metropolis of Japan. From the local barber’s shop, to any grocery store, the posters would be there, bearing photographs of the Tokyo Excellence team, and the schedule for the National Basketball Development League (NBDL) final the squad was to play in. Amjyot Singh Gill and Amritpal Singh remember seeing themselves on those posters for the first time at their usual grocery store.

The pair walked in, ducking to pass through the door frame that was too short for Amjyot’s six-foot-nine and Amritpal’s seven-foot figures. They saw a poster neatly pinned up on the board that would normally exhibit the price list. It was their first glimpse of the fame the sport could bring to them.

With Indian businessman and co-owner of Team Hamamatsu. They are on the posters of Tokyo Excellence. With Indian businessman and co-owner of Team Hamamatsu. They are on the posters of Tokyo Excellence.

By now they were used to eyes following them wherever they went. They’d experienced it in India as well. It wasn’t too dissimilar in Japan, as they towered over the locals. “It’s a given, that if you are tall and in Japan, you probably are a basketballer,” Amritpal says. “In India, we get stopped all the time for photographs, but because people think we’re freaks of nature to be so tall. In Japan, they know we are professional athletes and people are respectful,” adds the 26-year-old.

When it was time to pay their bill, the store manager approached them. “We had picked up just a few things, like some pancake mix. But the manager refused to let us pay. He didn’t speak English, but he kept saying ‘win, win,’” recalls Amritpal.

It’s into this very culture that another Punjab lad, six-foot-nine Palpreet Singh Brar may soon be venturing into. The 23-year-old was drafted into the NBA D-League, by the Long Island Nets, but could not secure a spot for himself in the starting roster. “The team had a few players from the senior side (Brooklyn Nets) and wanted to take a few players they had waitlisted from the last two years. So they told me they will pick me next year,” Palpreet says. So he followed Amjyot and Amritpal to Japan.

Cook and Not-so-Clean

Living abroad meant that the pair would have to fit in the household chores into their daily schedule. And they started quite well, looking after the two-bedroom apartment the team had allotted to them. “Simple cheez tha, main khana banata tha, Amjyot bartan saaf karta tha,” Amritpal says. They also managed to find a store that stocked Indian ingredients – complete with garam masala.

At the beginning, they’d work together to keep their apartment tidy. But it wasn’t long till they slacked off. “They’d start cleaning up the place when they knew I was coming over. ‘Paaji aa rahe hai, chalo safai kar lete hai,’” Bakshi recalls laughing. “Eventually, they didn’t bother cleaning whether I was coming or not. Until I told them that ‘you guys are disgusting.”

Then there was the problem of getting them ready on time. On occasions, the Tokyo Excellence team would provide a bus service to the players. True to the stereotype of Punjabi punctuality, Bakshi had warned the team officials to give the boys an earlier timing to make sure the team doesn’t get delayed. “A lady was in charge since she could speak English. So I told her to tell the boys 10:30 if it was actually 11. And they’d still get late,” Bakshi laughs. “Eventually they improved, but it was more out of respect for the lady than for them wanting to be on time.”

Fan’s Favourite Amjyot

Life in Japan also required them to travel on their own, particularly in the metro, during rush hour. “It was a sight to see. Both of them had to bow down to get inside the train. Amjyot was still alright, but Amritpal had to bend the entire time because his head would touch the top if he was standing,” Bakshi says – the roof roughly at 7’2” same height as Amritpal.

(Clockwise from top) Amjyot, six-foot nine, and Amritpal, seven foot, tower over locals at a metro station in Tokyo. (Clockwise from top) Amjyot, six-foot nine, and Amritpal, seven foot, tower over locals at a metro station in Tokyo.

A translation application they had downloaded on their mobile phones was their key method of communication. Eventually they didn’t need much of that to get around. The rage they had created on court started making waves around Itabashi. People around the neighbourhood recognised the pair as the two tallest players in their local team. Even if the language proved to be a barrier, a simple smile from the duo had the Japanese locals bowing down in greeting. “Amjyot anyway has a very charming personality. He’s always smiling and talking. Amritpal is the quieter one, but still very polite. And together these two giants were easy to get noticed,” Bakshi says.

Outside, they would not remain unknowns for too long. But on court, they became an instant hit with fans. “The cheerleaders only wanted to pose with those two,” Bakshi laughs. “On some match days, fans queue up for autographs. Amjyot’s was always the longest queue, and he ended up getting the team bus delayed because of it.”

Mini Punjab in Tokyo

Bakshi initially was ‘sir,’ but soon became ‘paaji.’ The 35-year-old grew fond of the pair and found himself spending more time with them, sometimes even staying overnight at their apartment. He took them around – sometimes for dinner or even a movie. On Baisakhi, he took them to a Gurudwara in Tokyo.

Amjyot, had been a budding fast bowler in Chandigarh before a back injury took him out of the game. Once he recovered, his father, who played the game as a form of physical fitness in the police force, nudged him towards the big ball. Meanwhile, Amritpal was first introduced to the game as an 18-year-old at the Ludhiana Basketball Academy where he first met Amjyot. Before that, the Fattuwal village resident used to play circle kabaddi and spent most of his time helping his parents in the family farms, tending to the wheat and rice crops. Even today, he enjoys working on the farm when he’s at home.

“As soon as I get home, my parents give me a broom and some tools and tell me to get to work. It doesn’t matter that I’m a professional athlete,” Amritpal laughs. In Tokyo, steadily, Bakshi became their ‘elder brother,’ as they would confide in him and seek advice on a range of topics, be it family matters, their love lives, boarding, and even basketball. In turn, he found that he steadily started speaking in the North-Indian dialect.

“Earlier, I could only understand it a bit and spoke more in Hindi. But because of them, I started talking in Punjabi.” Through them, he learnt and often finds himself humming tunes of the latest Punjabi and Bollywood tracks. “They were heavily into Diljit Dosanj, Badshah and Honey Singh. It grew on me too.”

India First Always

Then there was Amjyot’s fiery ambition on court. Considered among the most naturally talented players India has produced, it wasn’t uncommon to see the Chandigarh-lad shouting instructions to his teammates. Only, the language was a problem, and Amritpal was the only one who could understand. The pair would more often than not pull the team through to a win, but sometimes, they would fall short. “I’ve seen Amjyot crying on the sidelines whenever that happened,” Bakshi says.

At the end of the season, Amjyot would prove to be second best shot blocker in the league, and Amritpal would have the third highest field goal percentage – stats that helped the pair pull the team to another title. Their talent got them the opportunity to play in Japan. Still, they would not neglect their responsibilities to the national team where they were the tallest players on the Indian team – and not reluctant to play back then like Satnam.

On one occasion, Amjyot and Amritpal reached Bangalore from Japan early morning, while the team was expected to fly out to Hong Kong later in the evening. Tired and jet-lagged, the duo reached the court half an hour after landing for the last practice session before the tournament. “They were tired, but they came, dressed in their kit for that session,” says current India captain Vishesh Bhriguvanshi. “I told them that since they’re here, that we’d walk on court and go over a few drills. It was the only chance for us to train together, but they ended up doing a full session.”

How the East was Won

The first time the pair got on court at Tokyo Excellence, they were asked to play in unfamiliar positions. Both were used to passing and shooting outside the area, charging in occasionally. But the coach wanted Amjyot to drive in every time, and Amritpal to play as a centre – win rebounds and tap home two pointers from under the basket. “Then the coach decided to let them play their natural game, and they started using their old skills and the new ones they developed. It scared the Japanese players,” Bakshi says.

They had become an integral part of the team, and the management knew it. So much so that when Amjyot injured his back before the semi-finals, team officials stepped in to provide him with as much medical assistance as possible. “There was no way he would recover for the semis. But the team brought in lots of physios who worked hard on him. He was declared fine to play just a day before,” Bakshi adds. Amjyot followed up the successful 2015-16 campaign by helping Team Hamamatsu reach the final of the FIBA 3×3 World Tour Finals in Doha, Qatar last November.

The pair are looking for greener pastures now. They recently attended the two-day National Basketball League (NBL) Draft Combine in Australia, and are rumored to have impressed scouts. But they’ve paved the way for Palpreet to take over in the far East. “He wasn’t getting a chance in the US, but in Japan he’ll get playing time and exposure,” Amritpal says. They have left a legacy behind in Japan, along with the umbrella.

